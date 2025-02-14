DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $471,630.99 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $471,630.99 and approximately $181.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00005139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.