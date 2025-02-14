Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on February 14th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2256 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

