Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $109.79 and last traded at $110.10. Approximately 1,577,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,826,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

