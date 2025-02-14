DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

