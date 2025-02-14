Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 716.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
