Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 716.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

DHLGY traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 116,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,558. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

