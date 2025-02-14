DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

