DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $69,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

