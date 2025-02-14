DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $724,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

