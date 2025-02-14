DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NDEC stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.