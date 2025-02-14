DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:BNOV opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

