Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Root Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $46,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 706,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.28 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

