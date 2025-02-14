Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2,484.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,251 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

