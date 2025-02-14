Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stake Boosted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,042 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 101,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 569,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

