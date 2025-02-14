Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Raised by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

