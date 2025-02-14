DIMO (DIMO) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $7.68 million and $76,481.57 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 308,488,232.09350455 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.09122526 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $110,127.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

