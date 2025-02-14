Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCNL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.