DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 556,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 681,755 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.50.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

