DoorDash FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,105. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

