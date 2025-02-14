DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $834,000. Creative Planning increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in EOG Resources by 132.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 223,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 127,126 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

