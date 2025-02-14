DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $15,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $401.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average of $169.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

