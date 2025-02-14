Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.87 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 29.75 ($0.37). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 914,601 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.96%.
