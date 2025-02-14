Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. Duke Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.170-6.420 EPS.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Duke Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 1,143,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
