Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. Duke Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.170-6.420 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 1,143,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.