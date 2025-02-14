Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $11.12 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

