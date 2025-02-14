Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,242.50 ($15.62).

DNLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.65) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.96) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.97) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,003 ($12.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,030.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,130.85. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 924.04 ($11.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.07).

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

