DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

