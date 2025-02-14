Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Up 65% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shot up 65% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 3,419,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 459,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Durango Resources Stock Up 65.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Durango Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.