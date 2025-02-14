Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 11,250 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EW opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

