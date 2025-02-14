Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 217,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 112,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

