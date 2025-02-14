Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Electromed Stock Down 0.2 %

ELMD opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 million, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Electromed has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Electromed news, Director Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,225.42. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 12.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

