Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

