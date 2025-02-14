Encompass Health (EHC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2025 – Encompass Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Encompass Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/7/2025 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,094,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,846,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

