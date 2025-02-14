Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $244,274.96 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $244,274.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00027396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 85,652,207 coins and its circulating supply is 85,644,550 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

