Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 2,201 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $8,122,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.53 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

