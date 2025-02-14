Entropy Technologies LP Takes $299,000 Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $77.33 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.38.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

