Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

EQH opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equitable has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $315,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,776.25. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,071 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,250,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after purchasing an additional 338,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equitable by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,560,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

