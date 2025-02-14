Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $92.57 million and $93,519.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97,303.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00130852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.84 or 0.00354241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00236174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00022183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00041526 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 79,695,102 coins and its circulating supply is 79,694,868 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

