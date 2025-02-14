Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.