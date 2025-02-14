Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.77 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,683.42 or 0.02777793 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $323.48 billion and $17.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00026838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00010294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00005061 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,547,760 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

