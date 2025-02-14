Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Exelixis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

