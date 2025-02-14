Family Capital Management Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.7% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $535.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.