Family Capital Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Family Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $415.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.