Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Shares of 419 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

IEFA opened at $75.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

