Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $334,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE CVS opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

