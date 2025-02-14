Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

