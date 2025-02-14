Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

