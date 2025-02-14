Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 16,038 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $88.68 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.