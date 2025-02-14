Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 2,169 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $82.41 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

