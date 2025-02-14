Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 60 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,698,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $540.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

