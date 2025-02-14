Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.92. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 9,630 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.