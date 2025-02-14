Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.1 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.090 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Fastly has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $100,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,387.50. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,152 shares of company stock worth $2,287,883. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

